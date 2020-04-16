Time spent on OTT and entertainment spike by 34%: Publicis Study

The gaming sector has witnessed a 41% rise in time spent

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, the gaming sector has witnessed a 41% increase in time spent while entertainment & OTT have registered a 34% increase, according to a study conducted by Publicis Groupe India. Titled ‘Reboot To A New Normal,’ the report highlights how the consumption patterns, behaviour as well as marketing and brand trends have evolved amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the report, essentials have become the new priority for people as they avoid discretionary purchases such as apparel, electronics and watches. Moreover, immunity boosting products have seen a surge in demand alongside medicines, face masks and hand sanitizers. The report further states that while the ecommerce industry witnessed a huge momentum initially especially for grocery shopping, the shortage in stock and inability to deliver has led to frustration among consumers and has subsequently impacted sales volumes.

Despite a decline in the television ratings earlier, the last few days have seen an exponential rise due to coronavirus related news, similar to a trend observed in China and Korea. Furthermore, online news too has become the de facto source of information with digital editions of mainline publications seeing a huge increase in traffic. “Between March 16-22, there has been a whopping 61% increase in visits to websites and mobile apps, as compared to a month ago. Regional publications also see huge online demand, as much as 50% increase, significantly higher than that of English publications,” the report stated.

As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, brands are now becoming the agents of positive change and are instrumental in spreading social awareness and information around COVID-19. According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that uncertainty has become the norm for brands and businesses across sectors and geographies. “Most certainly, only the ones who imbibe this change, and more importantly, lead it, will emerge stronger,” she added.

