Time spent on OTT and entertainment spike by 34%: Publicis Study

By: |
Updated: April 16, 2020 11:04:27 AM

Between March 16-22, there has been a 61% increase in visits to online news websites and mobile apps, the report ‘Reboot To A New Normal’ stated

The gaming sector has witnessed a 41% rise in time spentThe gaming sector has witnessed a 41% rise in time spent

With the ongoing lockdown in the country, the gaming sector has witnessed a 41% increase in time spent while entertainment & OTT have registered a 34% increase, according to a study conducted by Publicis Groupe India. Titled ‘Reboot To A New Normal,’ the report highlights how the consumption patterns, behaviour as well as marketing and brand trends have evolved amid the outbreak of coronavirus. 

According to the report, essentials have become the new priority for people as they avoid discretionary purchases such as apparel, electronics and watches. Moreover, immunity boosting products have seen a surge in demand alongside medicines, face masks and hand sanitizers. The report further states that while the ecommerce industry witnessed a huge momentum initially especially for grocery shopping, the shortage in stock and inability to deliver has led to frustration among consumers and has subsequently impacted sales volumes.

Related News

Despite a decline in the television ratings earlier, the last few days have seen an exponential rise due to coronavirus related news, similar to a trend observed in China and Korea. Furthermore, online news too has become the de facto  source of information with digital editions of mainline publications seeing a huge increase in traffic. “Between March 16-22, there has been a whopping  61% increase in visits to websites and mobile apps, as compared to a month ago. Regional publications  also see huge online demand, as much as 50% increase, significantly higher than that of English publications,” the report stated. 

As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, brands are now becoming the agents of positive change  and are instrumental in spreading social awareness and information around COVID-19. According to Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that uncertainty has become the norm for brands and businesses across sectors and geographies. “Most certainly, only the ones who imbibe this change, and more importantly, lead it, will emerge stronger,” she added. 

Read Also: Digital platform will see an accelerated growth while print will get a new lease on life: KPMG media report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Time spent on OTT and entertainment spike by 34% Publicis Study
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vodafone brings back zoozoos and pug to promote social distancing
2Disney encourages kids to stay at home with #Homebuddy and #Gharpemachao campaign
3HDFC Bank’s Safety Grid campaign reiterates the importance of social distancing