Time for our AVGC experts to work for Indian films: Prakash Javadekar

Amit Khare further went on to clarify that the role of government in M&E sector is that of a facilitator.

Animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVGC) is a sunrise sector and our experts are providing backend support to top filmmakers of the world, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday at a keynote address in the CII Big Picture Summit. In a message to the audience, the minister added that India is a country where growth of communication technology is phenomenal, presenting a tremendous scope for entertainment and media industry. He urged professionals to do more for Indian films so that the use of animation and graphics in Indian films grows manifolds. Further, Javadekar announced that the government is forming a Center of Excellence in cooperation with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay where courses in AVGC will be provided. “The Center will undertake initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups in the sector,” he added.

Also present in the summit, Amit Khare, secretary, ministry of I&B, opened his remarks by referring to amendment in allocation of business rules in November saying the idea behind the change, was to bring content at one place i.e. Min of I&B while keeping platforms at another place i.e. Min of Electronics and IT. “This was done because in certain media circles, specifically print media, there used to be discussion that online and offline content should not be treated differently. This move was made in order to bring forth a semblance of equality by making sure that all content falls under one ministry and platforms fall under another,” he explained.

Khare further went on to clarify that the role of Government in this sector is that of a facilitator. He remarked that the Ministry of I&B has the largest influence among all Ministries and that influence comes only through the private sector, adding that almost all the film making in the country was done by the private sector, all the channels except Prasar Bharti were private and the OTT sector was entirely private. “With a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, this ministry is the smallest in terms of budget but is the largest in terms of influence. This influence comes only from the private sector. Media and entertainment industry has grown as a private industry and we must focus and facilitate this initiative. Hence, our focus is not towards regulation but towards facilitation,” he added.

Read Also: ABP Network unveils a new logo for its news channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook