Tilt Brand Solutions names Sirish Suveer as senior director, business

Tilt Brand Solutions, the brand and communication consultancy, has appointed Sirish Suveer as senior director, business. Suveer will report to Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder and chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions. In his new role, Suveer will lead the account management function along with Avinash Shenoy, senior director, business as the Mumbai-based agency grows and continue to consolidate businesses, Chatterjee said.

“He is joining us at a pivotal time for Tilt, as we scale up and continue to take on larger full-service mandates. His experience at leading key agency businesses is exactly why we feel this is a perfect fit and time,” he added.

Suveer brings with him more than 18 years of experience in advertising and marketing. He has worked with several renowned agencies such as Publicis, MullenLowe Lintas Group, JWT & Max Life Insurance. During his stints at those agencies, he has led the teams on brands like Citibank, Heineken, Zee5, Skoda, Dabur, Vistara, Airtel, PepsiCo and Britannia, among many others.

“I am excited to start this new inning with Tilt. Hunger is evident in the agency’s culture, in the last three years Tilt has built an enviable portfolio. With the strategic approach of “Full-Brained Thinking” and the creative mantra of “One Brand. Many Stories”, the ambition is to create notable work and build rewarding narratives for our partners. I look forward to leading a formidable team and create magic,” Suveer said.

Tilt Brand Solutions claim to offer bespoke strategy, creative, content and production services for brands. Last month, the agency on boarded Michelle Suradkar as its chief operating officer who would assume her duty on 15 November.

