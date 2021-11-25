Tilt Brand Solutions names Purvi Mistry as senior director, strategy

She will report to Gulshan Singh, Tilt’s chief strategy officer and head of BrandT – the brand consulting division of Tilt Brand Solutions

Brand and communication consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Purvi Mistry as senior director – strategy. She will report to Gulshan Singh, Tilt’s chief strategy officer and head of BrandT – the brand consulting division of Tilt Brand Solutions. Mistry was last at BBH where she was strategy director.

Mistry joins Tilt with over 17 years of work experience across retail, market research and strategic planning at Reebok, Kantar, Millward Brown, FCB Ulka and Wunderman Thompson. Her stints with research and advertising were across HUL, Cavinkare, Marico, Kellogg’s, Nutralite, Castrol, Bajaj Auto, Reuters, Bank of Baroda, AMFI and many more. She was also instrumental in launching Heinz as a brand in Indonesia.

“Purvi joins Tilt at a very exciting phase in our growth journey. Her skills and experience are a great fit with Tilt’s vision and culture as we continue to scale up and work on consolidated mandates. I’m looking forward to bringing her expertise into play for our brands and clients, and to continue building on Tilt’s tradition of excellence,” Singh said on the appointment.

“Very rarely have I seen an agency so committed to bringing to bear its vision for strategic planning. Its core philosophy of “Full Brained Thinking “ is something I have been a passionate believer in, and also what I believe is at the core of my learned competencies thus far. I am looking forward to working with a set of impressive visionaries to create many impactful brand stories and have an enriching and fulfilling professional experience,” Mistry added.

