He will report into Paul Dueman, Tilt’s chief strategy officer

Brand and communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Mandar Gore as senior director – strategy. He will report into Paul Dueman, Tilt’s chief strategy officer.

Gore has over 16 years of experience across advertising and brand consulting. In his earlier stints at FCB, Ogilvy and Sideways Consulting, he worked on brands like Bournvita, Kamasutra, Fosters, Amaron, Castrol, Mahindra & Mahindra and Pidilite, amongst others.

“We are really excited to have Mandar lead and drive “Full-Brained Thinking” (FBT) at Tilt – the philosophy and approach that drives strategic planning at Tilt. The expertise that he brings on board, especially on culture and consumption anthropology, coupled with his rich experience on brand communication strategy and design thinking adds further heft to our strategy team. Strategists at Tilt across digital, data, social, search, ORM, brand building and comms planning will all now be led by Mandar,” Dueman said on the appointment.

FBT (Full-Brained Thinking) is Tilt’s strategic approach that seamlessly blends left-brained expertise in digital, media and data and right-brained competence in culture, consumer and category understanding.

“I am a big believer in Tilt’s FBT framework, and what it can unlock for ambitious brands and businesses. This is exactly the kind of strategic rigor that every brand needs, to be able to win in today’s hyper-competitive and highly fragmented marketplace,” Gore added on his new role.

Launched in August 2018, Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses, services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production. The Tilt team has a combined experience across advertising, marketing, data analytics, content creation, behavioral science, storytelling, studio production, digital, media, qualitative research and consumer advocacy. It has partnered with brands such as Ace23, Dream11, Flipkart, Fossil, Google, Marico, Reckitt Benckiser, RPG, Swiggy, UpGrad, Hindustan Unilever, Viacom18 among others.

Read Also: FICCI reappoints Star India’s Sanjog Gupta to chair its Sports Committee

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook