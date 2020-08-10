Tilt Brand Solutions launches asset development studio, StudioT

StudioT is jointly helmed by Rajiv Chatterjee and Shriram Iyer

Brand and communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has launched StudioT, its asset development studio. According to the consultancy, the studio has capabilities to conceive, produce and execute creative assets across the consumer journey, with a special focus on the fragmented long-tail of digital assets and content.

StudioT is set up vis a vis talent and technology, to solve the challenges of creative asset conformity, quality, and efficiencies that brands face when they engage with multiple specialists, Rajiv Chatterjee, chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions said. “The studio delivers customised creative assets across the entire marketing funnel and consumer-cohort touchpoints. This in turn enables brand owners to have a clear understanding, evaluation and budgeting of their total creative asset requirements upfront, leading to stronger creative ROMI assessment,” he added.

According to Shriram Iyer, chief creative and content officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, StudioT is born from the need to do justice to the philosophy that drives the creative approach at Tilt Brand Solutions, i.e. ‘One Brand. Many Stories’. “Today, with so many cohorts and their unique touchpoints in their journeys, it is even more critical for every element of brand communication to have the same levels of quality, impact and ‘brand-speak’. The need of the hour is one single entity with these capabilities,” he elaborated further. As per the consultancy, StudioT, jointly helmed by Rajiv Chatterjee and Shriram Iyer, already has a roster of projects in the pipeline, some for Tilt’s existing clients and some new clients exclusively on board as StudioT assignments.

Launched in August 2018, Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses, services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production. The team works across advertising, marketing, data analytics, content creation, behavioral science, storytelling, studio production, digital, media, qualitative research and consumer advocacy. Tilt has partnered with brands such as Dream11, Flipkart, Fossil, Google, GSK, Marico, Microsoft, MX Player, Reckitt Benckiser, Revolt, RPG, Swiggy, UpGrad, Hindustan Unilever among others.

