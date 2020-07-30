Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Paul Dueman as its new chief strategy officer

According to the consultancy, Dueman will replace Kedar Teny, who has moved on to pursue other opportunities

Brand and communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has roped in Paul Dueman on board as its new chief strategy officer. According to the consultancy, he will replace Kedar Teny, who has moved on to pursue other opportunities. Dueman will take over the new role from August 1.

With a two-decade career spent in technology and digital marketing, Dueman has helped shape the digital narratives on businesses like Dabur, HUL, Tata Group, Maruti, Arvind Mills, Cummins and eBay India. “To take the company’s strategic offerings to the next level, we needed someone like Paul who is a technology and digital marketing native and specialist, and one who also understands and appreciates brands and the communication process,” Joseph George, founder chairman and managing director, Tilt Brand Solutions said on the appointment.

“I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in the digital space to drive and build on Tilt’s full-brained thinking philosophy and finding solutions for the challenges that our clients and brands face,” Dueman added.

Launched in August 2018, Tilt Brand Solutions offers brands and businesses, services in consulting, communication, content creation and content production. The company provides solutions in the areas of advertising, marketing, data analytics, content creation, behavioral science, storytelling, studio production, digital, media, qualitative research and consumer advocacy. Tilt has partnered with some of the names such as Ace23, Confira Labs, Dream11, Flipkart, Fossil, Google, GoDaddy, GSK, Livspace, Marico, Microsoft, MX Player, Reckitt Benckiser, Revolt, RPG, Scripbox, Swiggy, UpGrad, Hindustan Unilever, Viacom18 among others.

