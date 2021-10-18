Tilt Brand Solutions appoints Michelle Suradkar as COO

Until 2020, she was at MullenLowe Lintas Group where she was the group chief HR officer

Brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions has got on board Michelle Suradkar as its chief operating officer. She comes on board effective November 15, and will report into Joseph George.

Until 2020, she was at MullenLowe Lintas Group where she was the group chief HR Officer. She was also part of the Group’s managing committee. An MBA from Bajaj, Suradkar started out with the Coca Cola company before joining Lintas, where she worked for almost 20 years.

“We are at a very exciting and critical juncture at Tilt. We have been fortunate to have had a terrific run the first three years of our existence; and this has given us the confidence to shift gears as we ready up to manage scale and the accompanying complexities. Michelle is someone whom I have worked with very closely for almost a decade when at Lintas; and her competencies, interests, work ethic and energy is just what we all at Tilt need as we embark on the next phase of our journey at Tilt. I am both grateful and excited that she has agreed to take on this responsibility,” Joseph George, founder and CMD, Tilt Brand Solutions said.

“I have watched with admiration how Tilt has gone about building itself these past three years, and I am not surprised with what they believe they can achieve from here on. Scaling up while continuing to deliver to clients the brave and effective work they have come to expect from Tilt is a task that is as exhilarating as it is challenging. I am looking forward to us building a world-class, made-in-India model which becomes the benchmark for our industry,” Suradkar stated in her new role.

