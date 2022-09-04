Tilaknagar Industries names Ahmed Rahimtoola as CMO

Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI) has roped in Ahmed Rahimtoola as the chief marketing officer (CMO) effective immediately. With over 25 years of relevant work experience, Rahimtoola will be responsible for leading the entire marketing function at TI which is known for manufacturing brandy, Mansion House.

“As a leading player in the brandy category, TI is committed to introducing and offering innovative consumer products in order to bring the segment into limelight. We are confident that Ahmed’s extensive industry experience and expertise will help us achieve this ambition,” Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director, TI said.

In his new role, Rahimtoola will be spearheading consumer marketing in order to further strengthen the company’s regional presence, aid expansion and drive growth of its brands, across geographies. Prior to joining Tilaknagar Industries, Rahimtoola was the head of marketing and subsequently customer marketing and key accounts at Allied Blenders and Distillers where he spent almost 15 years. He has also worked with renowned companies that include Reliance ADAG and United Breweries where he was responsible for corporate branding, brand and marketing initiatives.

“Brandy is the second largest category in IMFL and has been dormant over the years, which has resulted in losing some ground to whisky which is the largest category by far. The opportunity is to revitalise the brandy category with Mansion House taking the lead. The plan ahead would be to ensure category expansion on the back of a robust marketing program that would entail brand renovations of some of the existing brands, new launches and category first innovations,” Rahimtoola added on the new role.

Tilaknagar Industries is an alcoholic beverage company in India. Founded in 1933 by Mahadev L Dahanukar as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, the company was then engaged in the manufacture of sugar and allied products. Under the current leadership of Amit Dahanukar, the company claims to have grown to be the largest manufacturer of premium brandy in India.

