TikTok’s Nikhil Gandhi joins MX Media as chief operating officer

Nikhil Gandhi joins the company from ByteDance-owned short form video app TikTok.

Nikhil Gandhi has joined MX Media as chief operating officer. Based out of Mumbai and Singapore, Gandhi will be responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for all stakeholders – be it consumers, advertisers, or internal teams across verticals. “Nikhil Gandhi brings decades of experience in both traditional and emerging media platforms, and will be a huge asset in taking MX to the next level of rocket fueled growth. We look forward to working closely with him,” Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Media, said.

Nikhil Gandhi joins the company from ByteDance-owned short form video app TikTok where he was leading its growth in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, and South Asia. Before TikTok, he was the president and COO of Times Television Network. His earlier stints include working in media conglomerates like The Walt Disney Company, UTV Global Broadcasting, and Viacom Media Networks.

As per Nikhil Gandhi, COO, MX Media, MX Player is by far the leader in the video entertainment space. “I’m super excited to join the MX team and look forward to the next phase of our growth,” he said.

MX Player is an entertainment super app that caters to over 200 million monthly active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and gaming. The platform hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hours of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and audio music. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV, amongst others.

