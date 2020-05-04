TikTok’s #MatKarForward initiative aims to raise awareness on sharing content online

The campaign is directed by Anurag Basu and features Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli , Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

At a time when fake news and misinformation has been spreading like wildfire amid the ongoing pandemic, TikTok has launched a public service announcement (PSA) urging consumers to be extremely careful with what they create and share online. The initiative titled #MatKarForward aims to raise awareness among the netizens on how inaccurate news can create harmful impacts within the community leading to serious consequences at times.

The initiative also urges the netizens to verify the details from credible sources before sharing it with others. According to Nikhil Gandhi, India head, TikTok, the spread of misinformation is an industry-wide concern and a shared responsibility. As a leading short-format video platform where users enjoy the freedom of creative expression, we continue to take proactive steps to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities. “#MatKarForward is part of our ongoing initiatives to raise awareness around the spread of misinformation and to maintain a safe and positive environment for our users,” he added.

The campaign directed by Anurag Basu features some of the known names in the country including Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon who have joined the initiative by TikTok to lend their support in spreading the #MatKarForward message. We live in an era where anyone with a smartphone can create and share information, Virat Kohli, cricketer, said. “As responsible citizens we must verify facts before sending it to others. #MatKarForward is a step towards encouraging the users to minimize the spread of misinformation on the internet,” he further stated.

Moreover according to Anurag Basu, director, today, we have a bigger responsibility than ever before to prevent the spread of misinformation. “We all have the power to share the right information by evaluating the information we have at hand. I hope this is an awakening for everyone of how our actions can affect others today and every day.”

