TikTok maintains top position in global ad equity rankings: Kantar Report

TikTok has again secured the top position in Kantar’s global ad equity rankings, as per Kantar Media Reactions 2021 report. The video-sharing platform has emerged as the leading digital platform in the US market, while maintaining first or second position in nine of the 22 markets. However, it has been ranked as the number one overall platform in the Taiwan market only. Furthermore, the number of consumers exposed to ads on TikTok almost doubled from 19% last year to 37% this year.

Although consumers find TikTok as the most innovative platform for ads, their most trusted environment for ads is Spotify, followed by Google and Amazon. Interestingly, marketers have increased investment in podcasts in 2021 and the spends will further go up in 2022. The report also found that Amazon has ranked second, globally, among consumers, topping the list in four markets including Brazil and Egypt. Instagram, Google, Twitter are other place holders in the top five media brands chart. In India, Google is the top ad equity performer amongst consumers.

To create a balance, marketers favour channels and platforms that are trustworthy, as well as provide innovative advertising environments. According to the report, Instagram best manages this balancing act. YouTube, Google and Facebook remain as trusted platforms but consumers consider these platforms to some extent less innovative.

“Moving into 2022, we will see consumers adopting more and more digital channels and it will impact advertiser’s appetite for digital connection opportunities. Consumers do not differentiate between the way media is bought and hence it will no longer be offline vs online but a balance of reach vs receptivity and global vs local media partners to bridge the gap between what consumers prefer vs what advertisers perceive consumers prefer,” Sandeep Ranade, media head, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said. According to Ranade, Indian consumers generally have more pronounced views on advertising compared to the global audience.

As per the report, local, regional or localised versions of global media brands lead in 16 of the 23 markets surveyed. Moreover, news and magazine brands lead on ad equity in 10 of these 16 markets. While global media brands need to focus on localisation, local brands need to differentiate by showcasing their authenticity and cultural sensitivity, the report suggested.

“While the pandemic accelerated the growth of digital in every aspect of life, we have seen a robustness in consumers’ preference for offline advertising, and some strong local news brands in particular. Marketers need to ensure their strategies respect those preferences alongside the benefits of scale delivered by global digital platforms,” Duncan Southgate, director, media domain, Insights Division, Kantar, commented.

“TikTok has done an impressive job retaining its differentiated advertising proposition with consumers – even as its user base has almost doubled over the past year. We have also seen the re-emergence of retail as a critical ad platform, both online and physically. Advertising strategies that seamlessly align with omnichannel retail strategies provide a great opportunity for marketers to deliver more popular campaigns” Southgate added.

The report also forecasts that the majority of global marketers plan to increase spend on online video, influencer content, and social media ads as digital media spend has been rising. Even traditional channels have started to digitise leading to a rise in digital out-of-home (OOH) spend. On the other hand, ad spends for print will continue to decline.

