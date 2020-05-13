TikTok appoints Ashok Cherian as the marketing head for India

Prior to this, Cherian led the marketing and revenue efforts at Applause Entertainment, a part of Aditya Birla Group

Short video content platform TikTok has appointed Ashok A Cherian as the marketing head of the platform for India. At TikTok, Cherian will be responsible for spearheading the overall brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the platform.

According to Nikhil Gandhi, India head, TikTok, Ashok will lead TikTok’s brand building journey and marketing efforts in India. “Ashok’s appointment further strengthens our local leadership team, which is committed to ensuring structured growth and providing an exciting and safe in-app experience to our users. With his extensive experience spanning over 20 years, I believe he will add immense value in building our brand salience across stakeholders in the country,” he added.

Prior to this, Cherian led the marketing and revenue efforts at Applause Entertainment, a part of Aditya Birla Group. During his career, spanning two decades, he has held several leadership roles including as the chief marketing officer at SMAASH Entertainment contributing to the rapid growth of the brand. Ashok’s experience includes working in the print, television, consulting, and retail industries, with brands such as MTV Networks, UTV Broadcasting, Open Kimono, Naked Communications, and Just Another Magazine.

TikTok has democratised content creation and redefined the way people create and share short-video content, Ashok A Cherian said, “I look forward to leveraging my past experience in the content and entertainment industry to further build the brand love and bring joy to our users in India,” he further added.

TikTok is a short-form mobile video platform backed by ByteDance- a Beijing based internet technology company. TikTok has global offices in countries including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

