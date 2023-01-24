Tiki launches ‘One Nation, One Community’ campaign to celebrate India’s Republic Day

Tiki, a short video community, has kickstarted its ‘one nation, one community’ campaign. As part of the campaign, the users are being encouraged to share videos and celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day by extending a helping hand to people in need using the #EkSewaDeshKeNaam.

By this, the campaign aims to cultivate a sense of community amongst the users and support unprivileged families with the support of Tiki’s 5,00,000 creators that’ll participate.

Further, in over 4,000 meetups organised in more than 100 cities, Tiki has focused on providing kits consisting of essentials like food and stationery to students from vulnerable communities, a statement from the company said.

Besides this, the company has also organised initiatives such as food distribution, cleanup and plantation drives, and the distribution of hygiene kits in the desolated areas in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru among others.

The campaign is live and will run till January 27, 2023.

“This Republic Day, we pledge to harness the power of ‘Vasudev Kutumbkam’ through inspiring storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. With One Nation. One Community campaign, our creators envision instilling a sense of community and belonging towards the underprivileged and people in need. Our film captures the zeal and enthusiasm of our creators and how they are winning hearts by giving back to society,” said Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki, said.

