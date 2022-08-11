Tiki launches #MyTirangaStory in line with PM’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’

Short video-making community Tiki has announced the launch of its campaign – #MyTirangaStory to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence. With an aim to promote national integrity and independence, the campaign aims tol encourage creators from different genres to showcase their love towards the nation through their content. Tiki’s #MyTirangaStory campaign is an initiative to further strengthen the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ message of hoisting the national flag and invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Creators are the face of Tiki, and it has been the company’s constant endeavor to encourage them to thrive through their differentiated talent, Ian Goh, CEO, Tiki, said. “As an entrepreneur from Singapore, I feel so honored that we have this opportunity to serve millions of talented creators in this great country and see a meaningful impact. Launching Tiki as a ‘Make In India for Indians’ platform is my own Tiranga story,” he added.

To further spread the love for the nation amongst the community, the brand has curated different content buckets. Tiki will be launching a filter in a quiz format to add elements and unheard facts about Tiranga. Through these questions, the aim is to create awareness among the users and also share infotainment videos to provide guidance about the Dos and Don’ts for the national flag hoisting.

In addition, Tiki designed Tiranga Rose and Tiranga Kite, two national flag-inspired virtual gifts, for users to create feelings of patriotism and pay tribute to the country during their live streaming. Tiki also partners with NGO Bhumi to launch a series of offline charitable initiatives to make the day not only for celebration, but also for empowerment. “We are extremely elated that Tiki has provided us with a platform where I can showcase my love towards my motherland. This Independence Day, I look forward to sharing #MyTirangaStory in a unique and creative way,” Tanya Sharma, a verified creator from Mumbai, stated.

