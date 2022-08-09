Tiger Shroff joins hand with BUILD; enters protein supplement market

BUILD, a sports nutrition supplements start-up has collaborated with actor Tiger Shroff to launch a customised new series of health supplements. Through this strategic partnership, Tiger’s brand PROWL forays into the health and nutrition category. According to the company, this partnership is focused on democratising fitness and an active lifestyle for all. “I believe that the BUILD. The team has the expertise and capabilities to develop and market an international quality. An India-manufactured product which is quite evident from their recently launched BUILD,” Shroff said.

With this, Shroff aims to expand its portfolio of the product. The company claims that the PROWL signature supplements will be created by incorporating Shroff’s inputs, to offer a result-oriented health supplements range that will help athletes and fitness enthusiasts, achieve their respective fitness goals and build their desirable bodies. It further claims that these supplements will be at par with their international counterparts.

According to Soumava Sengupta, CEO, BUILD, through this partnership, the company is looking forward to developing a custom-created Prowl range of supplements from BUILD., which will be launched soon. “He is one of the most popular stars and the undisputed fitness icon in India today. We at BUILD, share his philosophy on fitness and strongly believe that fitness is for everyone and not restricted only to gyms and weight training,” he added.

BUILD. and PROWL (Tiger Shroff) over the next five years plan to launch multiple products in the sports nutrition and general wellness category. These products will be available in specialty, modern retail and e-commerce. BUILD, a brand from Pursuit of Wellness Pvt. Ltd was incorporated a year ago with the objective of helping Indians lead healthier lives. Pursuit of Wellness claims to be an offshoot of a corporation that has been in the business of importing and distributing sports nutrition supplements for leading brands pan India, for the last seven years.

Also Read: Also Read: The Good Glamm Group doubles down on its content-to-commerce strategy by investing in video assets

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook