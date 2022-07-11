Tiger Shroff extends association with ESports Premier League (ESPL) as brand ambassador for season 2

ESports Premier League (ESPL) will continue its association with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of Esports league for the second consecutive year. According to Vishwalok Nath, director, ESPL, Tiger Shroff played a key role in making ESPL a household name in its first season. “Shroff’s popularity and fan following among the youth and millennial audiences helped us to engage and influence gamers across the country. His star power also helped push Esports to the mainstream. I’m confident that Tiger Shroff’s strong connection with the audiences will help us greatly in achieving our aim of revolutionising the Indian Esports ecosystem,” he added.

Tiger Shroff’s association with ESPL Season 2 is expected to further bolster the positioning of the league. In the last season, the actor’s video of encouraging Esports athletes garnered more than a million views on YouTube. “Esports has seen growth across the country. ESPL is a great platform for Esports athletes to showcase their talent on the national stage. I am looking forward to be a part of this undertaking to grow the Esports industry while encouraging the esports players and the gaming community,” Tiger Shroff stated.

ESPL has already roped Global smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile as presenting sponsor and streaming platform, LOCO as their exclusive digital broadcast partner for ESPL Season 2.

TECNO Mobile is promoting TECNO Pova 3 through this league. The newly launched smartphone will give class-apart gaming experience to the users. The second edition of ESPL kickstarted on June 15 as this year’s league has been engaging gamers from across the country in high-voltage action of the most popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). According to the platform, ESPL took the experience of competitive gaming to the next level with the inaugural edition and has emerged as a household name not only in India but also in the South East Asia region within just one year of its existence.

