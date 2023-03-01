scorecardresearch
TIGC signs cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador

As per the company, the cricketer will feature in a digital-first fashion campaign and endorse an all-new fashion line.

Written by BrandWagon Online
TIGC, a homegrown fast-fashion D2C men’s wear brand from the house of The Indian Garage Co., has announced Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.
As per the company, TIGC plans to leverage his popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement and establish itself as a top fashion choice among Indian youth through digital campaigns. Yadav will be seen endorsing and launching an all-new range of casual apparel lines, including oversized t-shirts, casual shirts, sweaters, shorts, hoodies, jackets, chinos, denim, and sweatshirts.

Speaking about the partnership, Anant Tanted, founder and CEO, The Indian Garage Co., said, “This is our maiden move to capture a piece of the digital-first fashion market in India. We are happy to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador of TIGC. He represents everything TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, boldness, and creativity.

The brand is aiming to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category. It has already forayed into women’s wear and plus-sized fashion under the house of brands format.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:23 IST