Tide launches new campaign, ‘Khachak Khuchak chod do’ with comedian Kiku Sharda

Tide unveiled its new TVC, ‘Khachak Khuchak Chod do’ with comedian Kiku Sharda. The word ‘Khachak Khuchak’ is the sound of arduous scrubbing that consumers have to do when washing clothes by hand. Through this TVC, the brand is asking consumers to say goodbye to scrubbing.

The video has Kiku Sharda grooving to the lyrics and a hook step that says goodbye to scrubbing to remove tough stains like oil, gravy, and dirt from clothes. The video has been launched across Tide’s social media channels including youtube, instagram, and facebook.

Talking about the campaign, Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president and fabric care head for P&G Indian subcontinent said, “Our messaging is focused on Tide’s core benefit of whiteness and stain removal while adding a bit of humour to the, sometimes, mundane chore of laundry. Taking this further, Tide has launched the music video ‘Khachak Khuchak’ which uses the sound of scrubbing to bring to life Tide Double Power’s benefit of stain removal and whiteness without scrubbing.”

