Tide India ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Khurrana will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums

Fabric care brand Tide from P&G, has roped in bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as their brand ambassador for India. The partnership has been launched with the first Tide advertisement featuring the actor, for the Tide Ultra variant.

“What started as a detergent for hand wash households has now evolved for machine usage as well with the launch of Tide Ultra. Tide has always stood for surprising whiteness while adding a bit of humour to the laundry chores with witty advertising, becoming a brand that is quintessentially Indian. Ayushmann Khurrana, who has won millions of hearts with his choice of ‘extremely relatable’ movies, was hence the perfect choice for this partnership,” the fabric care brand said in an official communication. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums.

The newly launched campaign features Ayushmann Khurrana playing different members of a family in a fun, unique manner. For the first advertisement with the brand, we came together and tried to push the envelope, attempting something unique and engaging, Khurrana said. “You can see me play the roles of multiple family members in a warm, fun narrative,” he added.

P&G serves consumers in India with brands such as Vicks, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, AmbiPur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Old Spice. The company operates through three entities in India of which two are listed on NSE and BSE. The listed P&G entities are: ‘Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Limited’ and ‘Gillette India Limited’, whereas the unlisted entity (which is a 100% subsidiary of the parent company in the U.S) operates by the name ‘Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.’

