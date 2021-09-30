Tic Tac rolls out new television campaign

The Tic Tac “Gentle Refreshment,” campaign will leverage mass media with strong presence across regional and national channels pan India.

Ferrero Group’s confectionery brand Tic Tac has launched a new television campaign “Gentle Refreshment” with an aim to position Tic Tac as a mouth freshener that provides a gentle refreshment for the consumer in everyday moments. As consumers evolve, it is important as a brand to also adapt and evolve to stay relevant in these times, Zoher Kapuswala, Tic Tac India spokesperson, said. “Staying relevant to the changing times is an important aspect of our brand philosophy. Our TVC strives to establish a strong relatable need for refreshment and communicate the role of Tic Tac which offers a break from the everyday tedium and provides a ‘gentle refreshment’. We are confident that the campaign will resonate well with the consumers,” he added.

The new campaign for Tic Tac aims to build relevance in the current evolving times and uses simplistic everyday endearing moments to build likeability for the consumers. The change in mood, led by refreshment of the mouth is conveyed through the consumption of Tic Tac. The appearance of the iconic pill characters– Tic and Tac, are used as devices to convey the mood uplift, leading to a sweet connection between the boy and girl. The communication also aims to retain the key brand values of simplicity, enjoyment and lightheartedness.

The Tic Tac “Gentle Refreshment,” campaign will leverage mass media with strong presence across regional and national channels pan India. It will be activated in retail with point of sale material in outlets across core markets. The campaign will be amplified by leveraging key social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

