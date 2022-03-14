Tic Tac gives rolls out ‘Refreshingly Traditional’ campaign

The campaign will be amplified by leveraging key digital platforms of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tic Tac has launched its new TV campaign, introducing ‘Tic Tac Seeds’ in Saunf flavour. The campaign, ‘Refreshingly Traditional’, seeks to remind the consumers of the taste of traditional Indian mouth freshener, which is a deeply rooted tradition for all Indians. The launch campaign for new Tic Tac Seeds is being aired nationally. The film was shot in Mumbai by India Film Line Production, directed by Koushik Sarkar. According to Zoher Kapuswala, India marketing head – Tic Tac, Rocher, Nutella, everyone seeks refreshment for different reasons and Tic Tac as a brand always aims to provide a refreshing taste and long-lasting experience to its consumers. “Tic Tac Seeds innovation is the result of extensive research done with the Indian youth to understand India’s affinity for all things traditional. The new campaign not only marks the expansion of our product portfolio but also connects well with the consumers’ need for a traditional taste of refreshment,” he added.

With Tic Tac Seeds, the brand aims to provide a new modern way to consumers to enjoy traditions wherever they go. The brand’s modern offering of this new refreshment is inspired from the traditional Mukhwas and has real crushed seeds of Saunf which will give consumers the taste of traditional Indian mouth freshener, with the modern twist of Tic Tac. Tic Tac Seeds, in addition to Saunf flavour is also available in Elaichi-Ginger flavour.

The ad film opens with a taxi driver enjoying his evening snack. Post finishing the snack, his eyes jitters with excitement as he spots the new Tic Tac Seeds lying in front of him. As he turns behind, he is startled to see three characters – a pandit, a grandmother and a warrior dressed as a king, waiting to experience the new taste of a refreshingly traditional mouth freshener. The TVC accentuated by traditional music and cheerful spirit, ends with the payoff of “Refreshingly Traditional” which endorses the traditional refreshment in a new avatar by the keepers of tradition themselves connoted by the mythical characters.

Film advertisement was created by with a special mission on new and strategic launches, that are developed exclusively, Pubbliregia spokesperson said. “In a busy Indian lifestyle, a person inside a car quietly munches on some street food and looks for refreshing his mouth. He picks Tic Tac Seeds but suddenly, three mythical figures connoting the keepers of Indian tradition appear on the back seat. The three demand Tic Tac Seeds taste it and approve its traditional refreshing taste with enthusiasm to the great relief of the cab driver,” the spokesperson highlighted.

The Tic Tac “Refreshingly Traditional” campaign will leverage mass media as well as activate retail channels with point of sales material across India. The campaign will be amplified by leveraging key digital platforms of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

