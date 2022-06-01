Thyrocare unveils new brand identity

Thyrocare on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity that aims to reflect the transformation of the company over the last 25 years. As per the company, the new logo reflects the dynamic potential of Thyrocare as it redefines its strategy in a post-Covid scenario. “The new tagline ‘Tests you can trust’ captures the essence of Thyrocare’s philosophy of high quality, reliable testing,” the company added.

“The diagnostics business has transformed dramatically over the past few years and Thyrocare has also evolved to stay ahead. From its small beginnings in 1996 for thyroid testing, Thyrocare has come a long way with over 700 pathology services. The new brand identity marks the emergence of a renewed Thyrocare and communicates our commitment to a journey of transformation while reiterating the brand’s unique value proposition for customers. The new logo also reflects the strength that Thyrocare contributes to the API group and its brands including PharmEasy,” Rahul Guha, MD and CEO, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. said.

The healthcare service provider further stated that the new logo represents Thyrocare’s vision and strategy in a bold new format. “The contemporary and modern look and feel of the logo highlights the connect to pathology and diagnostic services through the blood drop and microscope that are integral to the logo design. The colour palette of the brand remains the same but with a more emphatic look and feel, reminding the customer of Thyrocare’s heritage of trust. The tag line ‘Tests you can trust’ captures Thyrocare’s philosophy of high quality, reliable testing for all,” it added further.

