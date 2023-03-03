Thums Up unveils ‘Charger Dena’ campaign with actor Vijay Deverakonda

Thums Up, homegrown beverage brand, unveiled a digital campaign ‘Charger Dena’ for ‘Charged’ by Thums Up. In line with The Coca-Cola Company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the company continues to work towards rapid product innovation on the back of extensive market research and testing.

As per the company, the new campaign for Charged by Thums Up – ‘Charger Dena’ sparks a refreshed energy and exuberance to kickstart the summer season, featuring south Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Commenting on the new campaign Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “ Thums Up is committed to innovating for the ambitious, audacious, and authentic youth of India. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up furthers the brand’s philosophy by offering that refreshed ‘kick’ to the young hustlers and go-getters. The power-house Vijay Deverakonda exemplifies the same vigor and spirit as the brand, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”

The ‘Charger Dena’ campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign aims to bring alive the concept of charging oneself to fight challenges and adversities head-on. It is all about being courageous, energized and staying undefeated even in the face of adversity, the company stated.

The new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda, re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.

Recently, ‘Charged’ by Thums Up has partnered with Rusk Media’s Playground Season 2, India’s first-ever gaming reality show that is immensely popular among the super charged Indian youth. The partnership will include a range of activations designed to bring ‘Charged by Thums Up’ to life for Gen Z audiences by showcasing the brand’s commitment towards the exuberant and energetic youth.

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”



Thums Up has continued to hold deep, meaningful partnerships with renowned personalities and athletes. The brand salutes the spirit of ‘real heroes’ who are determined to take on any challenge that life may throw at them. This is evident in the brand’s work on the #PalatDe campaign during Olympic & Paralympic Games.

