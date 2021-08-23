Thums Up partners with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games; rolls out #TaanePalatDe campaign

The new campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

The Coca-Cola Company’s beverage brand Thums Up has partnered with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5. Through this partnership, Thums Up aims to encourage inclusion and salute the real heroes of Tokyo 2020 who continuously strive to break the glass ceiling despite the challenges, the company said.

Moreover, Thums Up has also unveiled a marketing campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy. The campaign includes a series of videos and other related visuals for digital and social media to keep the audiences connected with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Indian athletes. The campaign features six athletes including Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sakina Khatun, Suyash Yadav, Navdeep, Sumit Antil, and Avani Lekhara. The video campaign brings out the undying resilience of these athletes and their strength to persevere in the face of challenges. The 360-degree campaign has been launched across television, digital platforms, OOH as well as in store activations.

This strategic partnership is our way of standing in solidarity and saluting the sheer grit and determination of these athletes who have come from different walks of life but showcase the same heroism against all odds and challenges, Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said. “As an extension of the Olympic Association, we treat the Paralympians at parity with any other athlete fighting their naysayers and representing India at this global sporting event,” he added.

“This year, India is sending the largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and all 54 athletes have a unique story of resilience and defying all odds and social taboos. I am very hopeful that we are going to create history this time. Brands like Thums Up are coming forward to provide a platform for our Paralympians to tell their stories and provide the nation a chance to celebrate their journey and uplift their spirits,” Deepa Malik, president, Paralympic Committee of India, stated.

For Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, #TaanePalatDe is our ode to the heroes of Team India who have overcome all odds to represent India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. “With this campaign, we are saluting their courage to #PalatDe all the naysayers who had only one thing to give them, Taanas,” he added.

Read Also: SAVA Healthcare appoints WATConsult as digital marketing agency

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook