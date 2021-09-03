Thums Up partners with Jasprit Bumrah

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India

Thums Up has partnered with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner. “After celebrating real heroism with #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020, Thums Up continues to narrate stories of strength, resilience and heroism through its association with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian fast bowler – Jasprit Bumrah. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in UAE and Oman from 17 October till 14 November,” the company said.

The brand has launched a new campaign through which it aims to showcase the arduous journey of Jasprit Bumrah, who against all odds and undesirable opinions, stays committed and rises up to the occasion, by becoming one of the best bowlers in the world.

Cricket is a shared passion and one of the most popular sports connecting over a billion Indian fans, across gender, generations and cultures, Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said. “In line with our history of partnering with global sporting events and our association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, our strategic partnership with ICC, reinforces our commitment to refresh viewers and enhance their entertainment experiences. The brand continues to pay an ode to the hard work, determination and overcoming of multiple challenges by our players to represent India at such prestigious sporting events. We are proud to welcome Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world, to the Thums Up family. His struggles and life journey embodies the spirit of the brand and will resonate with sports fans around the world,” he added.

“The brand is focused on associating with global sporting events and saluting the strength and heroism of real people – the players. I believe this is an ideal partnership that brings out the natural connect with cricket fans and showcases the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent our country,” Bumrah added on the association.

“We love cricket and we admire the grit, hard work and determination of our players, who overcome everything to play for the country. After Olympics and Paralympics, in the third installment of the #PalatDe campaign, we will be celebrating the victories of our cricketing heroes over their naysayers,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added.

