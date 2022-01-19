Thums Up launches a new campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

Thums Up has launched a new campaign ‘Toofan’ with Jasprit Bumrah aimed at inspiring audiences to reach their ‘PalatDe’ moments by teaming their strong, unshakeable belief systems and undying spirits with the taste of Thums Up. At the end of the TVC, Jasprit Bumrah reverses the bottle of Thums Up which correlates with its recent #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020 and its strong association with sports.

“Thums Up has always been a loved beverage by our consumers for its strong taste and experience, which has been the core differentiator in the category. In continuity with our partnership with the Toofan of our Indian Cricket Team – Jasprit Bumrah who is known for his pace, strength and resilient attitude on the field, this new campaign offers a strong execution idea – Soft Drink nahi, Toofan,” Tish Condeno, senior category director sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said on the launch of the new campaign.

“I feel that the new Toofan campaign encourages taking on every challenge with a growth mindset and bold approach while reinforcing a ‘never give up’ attitude,” Bumrah added.

“The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi toofan’. From the day we thought of this idea, we all knew that this could be huge. This is a big idea and Jasprit is the first part of it, so watch out for some more toofani action coming soon,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated.

