Thums Up joins hands with Mohammed Siraj for #PalatDe campaign

Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand Thums Up has partnered with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, through its #PalatDe campaign. With this association, Thums Up wants to narrate the inspiring journey of Siraj, who has stayed true to his goals despite all odds. The campaign has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. This announcement comes close on the heels of Thums Up partnering with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner. “The ability of cricket to create unique and memorable moments makes it a robust platform for us to connect with sports fans around the globe,” Arnab Roy, vice president and marketing head, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said.

“The Coca-Cola Company has been the longest corporate partner of the Olympic Games and our recent associations with the Paralympic Games and the ICC World Cup, underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavouring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers. It is inspiring to witness how extraordinary people like Siraj have overcome real life challenges and risen to become a beacon of national pride. Such inspirational stories resonate with the spirit of the brand,” Roy added.

According to Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, the spirit of the brand resonates with the stories of grit, hard work and determination of the players, who overcome all hurdles to play for the country. Thums Up will be celebrating the victories of the cricketing heroes over their naysayers in the third instalment of the #PalatDe campaign, after Olympics and Paralympics, Nayak noted.

Besides, Siraj is of the view that this partnership will evoke the natural connect with cricket fans and showcase the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds put in to overcome their challenges and represent the country.

