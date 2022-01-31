Thums Up brings Vijay Deverakonda on board for its new campaign

Thums Up has been saluting the heroes who have overcome tremendous odds to reach where they are today. The brand stays committed with its deep association with the Olympic, Paralympic Games and cricket, and continued partnerships with Indian athletes. The new campaign exemplifies the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action

Beverage brand Thums Up has partnered with Vijay Deverakonda for the brand’s latest campaign. The new campaign featuring Deverakonda, builds on Thums Up’s distinctively strong taste and experience. The #ThumsUpStrong campaign builds on its intrinsic (product) differentiator of strong taste, as it urges the audiences to believe in their inner strength to aim for their #PalatDe moments, Sumeli Chatterjee, head – integrated marketing experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India, said. “Thums Up is uniquely loved for its strong taste and our continued commitment to celebrate courage to strive for our dreams. The ‘never back down’ attitude of Thums Up is aptly woven into the emotion of Toofan (thunder) and depicted through the upside-down bottle action,” she added.

Thums Up has been saluting the heroes who have overcome tremendous odds to reach where they are today. The brand stays committed with its deep association with the Olympic, Paralympic Games and cricket, and continued partnerships with Indian athletes. The new campaign exemplifies the brand’s core values of displaying unwavering tenacity in the face of adversity while bringing forth uninterrupted entertainment through a delightful display of action.

In terms of advertising, Thums Up claims to have always stayed ahead of its time – conceptualising campaigns that align with the brand’s youthful spirit. Thums Up’s strong taste packed with a punch of soda has often defined the adventurous spirit and strength of the drinker’s personality. The campaign proclaims ‘Soft Drink nahin, Toofan’ as it aims to connect with millions of Indians who are truly resilient, rise above all challenges that cross their paths, work hard to overcome all odds, to become heroes in their own fields. “Thums Up holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, it was always my go-to beverage. Hot summers, play through the day, drink Thums Up, Refresh… The fizzy and strong taste of this drink is unparalleled and was the best pairing with Biryani. I am looking forward to be the new face of Thums Up, a brand that continues to stand for hard work, determination, agility and resilience,” Vijay Deverakonda stated.

The adrenaline-fueled campaign which shows Deverakonda fighting against his captors to emerge victorious, will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across TV, social, digital, OOH and build interactive campaigns with audiences allowing the fans to participate in the storytelling. “The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi, toofan’. Vijay stands for toofan and we are thrilled to have him partner with us to bring this idea to life in full on toofani style,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, highlighted.

