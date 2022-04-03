Three ways for start-ups to explore the potential in tier 2 and tier 3 markets

By Himanshu Kulkarni

The digital boom and increased internet access have turned non-metros into promising app markets. This new window has unlocked opportunities for app marketers to expand and experiment beyond tier 1 cities. App users across regions are looking for hyper-personalisation and expect customised experiences from in-app advertisements.

Given this setup, a vast unexplored market is available for start-ups. However, will it be possible for budding businesses to accomplish their expansion goals with limited budgets and resources?

Here’s a guide for these businesses to expand their markets beyond metros and attain a diverse community.

1. Mobile attribution can boost your app’s profitability

Onboarding a reliable and unbiased attribution partner is a critical decision. Mobile attribution providers are helpful as they provide an overview of marketing spending to determine which campaigns and channels work the best.

App marketers receive information from different data sources with regional customers’ diverse in-app choices. Due to their technical expertise, attribution partners solidify and connect the information, leaving no scope of error or incorrect inferences. With the integrated knowledge of regional customers’ use cases, app-marketers can leverage their current platforms to include parameters such as impressions, costs, clicks, and the ability to run the campaigns for segmented audience sections automatically.

One of the concerns owing to the limited budget would be the inevitable fraudulent app installs. Here attribution providers will play a significant role and have two primary solutions. First is the massive cross-network scale with considerable market penetration. And second is actionable insights that can be derived with the help of machine learning to predict scams before they can inflict any damage.

2. Choosing correct media platforms

A strategic campaign for owned media platforms is recommended, which can include the following:

a. Focusing on engaging content and visually appealing creatives, infographics, templates, and guides

b. Leveraging social media platforms’ reach as attribution will help in identifying the right content strategies for the regional audience

c. According to the audience and their preferences, loyalty programs can be accommodated, such as reward systems and referral codes

d. For regional areas with easy access to mobile phones, traditional forms of marketing should also be leveraged. SMS/Texts, email, and website marketing can be a potential campaign tactic as all platforms are now available on the mobile screens

While there is an increased emphasis on earned, owned, and shared media, a considerate amount of investment in paid media can help start-ups scale upwards in a shorter period. Paid campaigns can help app marketers with optimisation techniques, control expansion, target area-specific campaigns, and gain accountability through measurement.

3. Smart and strategic budgeting

Instead of completely cutting down on investments, an innovative and selective way of directing money to high-performing app campaigns will always give marketers scalable insights.

Setting up an annual/periodic budget plan is critical, and here are a few tips to keep in mind:

a. Due to low-cost proposals, one will have to be aware of the cost analysis and prioritise important goals over less significant ones that will help select effective paid campaigns.

b. Identifying campaign investment risks is essential. It is critical to aggressively develop an appetite for taking those risks to experiment in the new focus areas to expand into newer markets.

Along with these new tactics, start-up communities should also regularly revisit their business goals. They should keep investing in profitable markets with respect to location and audience segment and gauge their budget against achieved goals.

The author is senior director, strategic sales, SEAPAC, AppsFlyer

