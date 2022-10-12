Three in five are likely to try a product based on influencers’ recommendation: Report

Influencers have a reach of more than one in four people of the Indian consumer universe which comes up to 54.9 million people, according to a new report by INCA, GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution unit along with Kantar. Titled ‘Like, Share, Subscribe- The Market of Influencing,’ the report stated that about two out of five consumers follow more than five influencers on social media and the average number of influencers followed is 7.5. Furthermore, about three in five are likely to try a product based on influencers’ recommendation. It further added that influencers enjoy higher trust as compared to celebrities, especially among the 45-55 years old. The report mentioned that Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are amongst the most popular platforms preferred by consumers to connect with influencers.

According to Kunal Sawant, business head, INCA India, GroupM, influencers now play a significant role in shaping consumer behaviour. “Influencers have been able to help brands increase their reach and encourage consideration among the consumers by using the platforms to share information. The report gives a better understanding of how marketing strategies are implemented because of the expansion of social media and the internet in India. The preferred platform for researching and discovering customer-inspiring reviews is Instagram. Influencers on YouTube would encourage product trials and lead to product discovery, whereas Facebook would be a major factor in purchasing decisions,” he added.

The report further revealed that for youth (aged between 20-24 and 25-34), influencers act as a source of inspiration and medium to discover new products. The top genres that male consumers follow are sports, fitness, travel, and tech whereas female consumers follow food, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and diet. Instagram is the go-to source for any genre of influencers but is more profound for fashion and lifestyle genres. Food, health and wellness genres influencers are more likely to be followed on YouTube. Facebook influencers’ followership is driven by lifestyle and fashion genres.

“It is safe to say that influencer marketing is an effective method for consumers to obtain information about products and services and to take decisions to purchase. It has gained popularity on the back of the user generated content fuelled digital eco-system, which defines our times. Influencers are increasingly seen as a credible channel for brands to connect with their consumers, across multiple social media platforms,” Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, Insights Division at Kantar, stated.

