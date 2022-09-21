Thought Blurb Communications elevates Renu Somani to national creative director

Thought Blurb Communications has elevated Renu Somani to national creative director. As per the company, Somani has been steadily guiding the direction of the creative product of Thought Blurb Communications for the last 10 years. Renu Somani can pick up a castaway idea from a brainstorming session and polish it to perfection, Vinod Kunj, founder and chief creative officer, Thought Blurb Communications, said. “We are a very close-knit unit and we cherry-pick the brands we work with. In the process, we have built great case studies for some of India’s biggest brands. Somani will now work with her team and create campaigns that make a meaningful difference to those brands in the international markets,” he added.

With more than 18 years of experience, Somani has worked with varied creative departments of advertising agencies such as Ambience Publicis, McCann Erickson and Saatchi & Saatchi and worked for brands like Parachute Hair Oil, Savlon Soap, and ICICI Home loans. At Thought Blurb, she has led creative communications for brands like Parle-G, Parle Marie, Parle 20-20, Vero Moda, Reliance Digital, Radio Mirchi, and Viacom18, among others.

Renu Somani began her career as an art director before switching seamlessly into her role as a writer, after joining Thought Blurb. She brings her combined talents in art, copy, scripting, and audio-visual media to bear on a 360-degree execution in traditional, electronic, and digital media. Somani now takes charge of managing the creative product of the company that has a presence in Mumbai and Kochi. She will be overseeing a diverse team of creative talent in these cities, helping in the development of brands across the country and also in planning the creative strategy for new clients here on. “The creative industry is shape-shifting and each day a new avatar is being created. My mandate will be to give shape and voice and texture and personality to the avatar that we at Thought Blurb would like to give ourselves. We are known to nurture great talent and I’d like to build on that tradition and get the team to come up with ideas that reflect the zeitgeist of the times,” Somani state.

