Thomson TV to up marketing spends by 150% in the next 12-18 months; to focus more on digital

Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), the manufacturer of Thomson TV, plans to increase its marketing spends by 150% to Rs 30 crore over the next 12-18 months, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL told BrandWagon Online. “Digital will continue to be our prime focus. About 90% of the money will be invested in digital followed by other offline mediums,” he said. The company claims to have spent about Rs 12 crore in marketing in FY20.

Interestingly, the company claims to have posted a 4x-5x increase in demand for its smart televisions post lockdown. “There was an overall loss of about 2.5 million units to the industry during lockdown. About Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 crore loss prevailed overall in terms of consumer electronics segment,” Singh added. As for the company, he claimed that the price range of Rs 25,000-Rs 40,000 is working in its favour. “We recently launched the premium Thomson Oath Pro series which was an upgraded version of Oath, with the starting range of Rs 25,000 for the 43 inch variant. The series sold out on day one of the launch,” Singh claimed.

The company which is exclusively present on Flipkart since 2018 further expects a rise in demand on the back of affordable pricing. “The interest in affordable brands have gone up. Online buying is turning out to be a preferred medium owing to exchange policy, EMI facilities, cashbacks, extended warranty,” Singh observed. Moreover, the company also expects a growth in its existing market share. Currently the company claims to have a five percent market share in the affordable TV segment. “During the lockdown there has been a complete shift towards the bigger screen. With big releases scheduled on OTT and cinemas shut down, the urge of seeing movies on smart television has gone up,” Marwah explained. It is largely believed that consumers within the age group of 35 and above who have now moved on to video streaming platforms will drive the sale of smart TVs.

