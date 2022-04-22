This World Earth Day, asa Beauty launches the eco-warriors initiative

On the occasion of World Earth Day, asa Beauty has launched its eco-warriors initiative that aims to appreciate, applaud and support the work of people who have blended the values of purposeful living into their lifestyle and enterprises. asa Beauty has collaborated with organisations such as Shakti Plastics, India4oceans, and small business owners as well as individual eco-warriors like Sneha Shahi – UNEP plastic tide turner ambassador and representative of the UN’s We The Change campaign, Heeta Lakhani – climate educator who has worked in schools to formulate a global youth statement for the United Nations framework convention on climate change and Shaan Suhas Kumar, miss earth 2017 and former global ambassador QS world merit.

For Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, founder, asa Beauty, since day zero, asa Beauty reimagined and re-envisioned traditional beauty consumption to build a future that is green. “Steadfast in our commitment, we realise that we are only a part of the puzzle and conscious consumption impacts all our life choices. This World Earth Day, we take a step towards shedding light on that conversation by aligning with, applauding and felicitating our eco-warriors, those who walk the talk and live purposefully, make planet-forward choices and build a new normal in consumption. They represent beacons of hope and inspiration for a future that is green, clean and sustainable, and we’re proud to honour their efforts and forge ahead towards our shared goals,” she stated.

As a part of the movement, asa Beauty will provide its eco-warriors with a certificate and campaign seal from the brand, as well as products from asa Beauty that represent their shared vision of conscious consumption, sustainability and planet-friendly practices.

Under the overarching campaign, Green Is The New Gold, asa Beauty has brought together industry leaders and entrepreneurs who champion the cause through a series of thought provoking videos on conscious consumption and practices across the board. The brand has partnered with Divij Bajaj, founder, Power Gummies, Aradhana Minawala, founder, The Cai Store and Sahar Mansoor, founder, Bare Necessities, seeking to bring forth an ideology that represents the future- where going green, making conscious choices and living purposefully are the valuable assets one can use towards building a sustainable future.

