This Valentine’s Day, XYXX provides women approved guidelines for men through #CozyUpInXYXX

Mens underwear brand XYXX has rolled out its latest campaign #CozyUpInXYXX. In the campaign video, the brand asked three women to share what they would like to see in their men’s underwear drawer and how men need to step up their underwear A-game. Through this campaign, the brand aims to give women a platform to share their opinions on what they look for when it comes to men’s underwear.

Keeping Valentine’s Day in mind, the brand played with the thought process of how women have been gifted brand new lingerie on Valentine’s Day. Breaking the stereotype, the campaign shed a light on how women can help their partners step up and make their undressing a better affair. XYXX associated with strong opinionated voices like Aastha Atray (journalist/podcaster), Rohini Ramnathan (radio jockey) and Protima Tiwary (fitness and travel influencer) the brand targets the men in their late 20s and 40s, to bring out their best efforts for their partners.

Who better to spill the beans on what women want down under, than opinion makers like Rohini Ramanathan, Protima Tiwary and Aastha Atray, Petal Gangurde, vice president, marketing, XYXX said. “In a no filter, bare-it-all chat, these girls are speaking for all the women out there who have been too afraid or shy to ask their men for an underwear upgrade. For men, this is breaking it down like never before and in time for Valentine’s Day. At XYXX, we are on a mission to inspire confidence and comfort for every man,” he added.

According to Yogesh Kabra, founder of XYXX, the brand is focused on making meaningful connections with customers and prospects alike and this is a step in that direction.

