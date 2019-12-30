This New Year’s Eve, ICICI Lombard urges people to not drink and drive

Through this campaign, ICICI Lombard focuses on the menace of drunk driving that is prevalent around New Year’s Eve

Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, general insurance company ICICI Lombard on Monday rolled out its latest digital campaign highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by VISCOMM 360 Communications Pvt. Ltd. To promote the film, the insurance company is leveraging its social media assets and digital platforms.

Through this campaign, ICICI Lombard focuses on the menace of drunk driving that is prevalent around New Year’s Eve. Using a child as a protagonist, the brand attempts to touch an emotional chord with its consumers. The film is shot in a home where a seven-year-old girl is seen playing with her new remote-controlled toy car. The next few shots show her driving the toy recklessly around the living room, often speeding and taking sudden turns, going too close to objects. At a point, her car rams into the chair that her grandmother is seated on. Upset seeing her reckless driving, her grandmother questions her unsafe way of driving the remote-controlled car. The girl reacts instantly and innocently, saying that she is driving the same way as her dad does after he has partied. Her remark leaves a big impact, unveiling how her father drives the car after he has had a few drinks at a party. The father, faced with an awkward situation, sheepishly looks at his mother, while realising what a big mistake he has been making of driving despite having had drinks.

According to Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard, it is extremely important to alert consumers on the risks associated with drunk driving, which has historically seen a surge during New Year’s Eve. The latest campaign focuses on this aspect. “Our campaign harnesses this insight to convey the ‘Don’t drink and drive’ message in an emotional, yet hard hitting manner. As a brand, we are committed to contributing to the road safety agenda through such campaigns as well as our CSR initiative ‘Ride To Safety’ wherein we have distributed over 75,000 helmets to two-wheeler owning parents and their children riding as pillion riders,” he added.

