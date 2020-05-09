This Mother’s Day, Kotak Silk salutes #MomsOnDuty

#MomsOnDuty campaign aims to honour the strength and resilience of all these mothers who are fighting on the frontlines of the nation

Designed for the banking and investment needs of women, Kotak Silk, from the stable of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has rolled out a new campaign celebrating Mother’s Day. #MomsOnDuty campaign aims to honour the strength and resilience of all these mothers who are fighting on the frontlines of the nation during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, while caring for their children at home in this increasingly chaotic environment. The campaign is conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide.

“With the COVID-19 induced lockdown, this year’s Mother’s Day will be special for many families who will be celebrating with their loved ones, safely, at home. However, as we battle against the pandemic, thousands of mothers are out there playing instrumental roles in the healthcare sector, armed forces, essential services, financial institutions, among others. These sheroes are providing normalcy and stability for their children at home while also protecting and serving their communities, every day,” The company said in a statement.

The campaign consists of a series of Thumbstoppers which highlights the life of mothers which is, more often than not, divided between family and duty. While the pandemic is distancing these #MomsOnDuty from their little ones, the campaign also lauds the times when the tenacity shown by their kids help these mothers fulfil their duties with determination and pride. The campaign had been released across the company’s social media handles.

Tonic Worldwide is an independent digital agencies with offices in India and Middle East. With over a decade of experience, Tonic has worked with brands across verticals that includes Sony Pictures Network, South Africa Tourism, AbinBev, Enamor, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Al Maya Group, Paypal, Sony PlayStation, Kotak Mahindra Bank amongst others.

Read Also: Ikea’s new campaign encourages people to see their home as ‘Full of possibilities’

Read Also: Glucon-D and Tonic Worldwide launch #EnergyGharKi campaign to celebrate mothers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Faceboo