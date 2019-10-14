This Diwali, PayPal India goes digital with its festive season campaign

As part of the campaign, the company claims to have roped in social media influencers as well as micro-influencers (Reuters photo)

Online payments solutions firm PayPal, this Diwali is riding the digital wave as it looks to create a connection with both new and existing consumers. “ With the new campaign, we aim to acquire new customers as well as retain as we try to up the adoption of online payment. As consumers tend to increase their spends during the festive season, we are trying to cash in on the same,” TV Naarayan, head, merchant marketing and digital, PayPal, told FEBrandWagon. The digital-only campaign is called titled, ‘ Ye Diwali 365 Days Wali’ aims at encouraging consumers to shop and avail benefits throughout the year.

As part of the campaign, the company claims to have roped in social media influencers as well as micro-influencers. According to Naarayan, with the campaign the company has shifted focus to four key areas including entertainment, travel, health, and fashion “ We have 30-second ads in addition 10 seconds bumper ads, which are being played online, largely on YouTube,” he added. In all four ads – one for each category has been created.

For PayPal, the ads are being shown to select a set of consumers under targetted advertising. For example, when a customer searches for topics related to food such as online food services, among others, she will be then shown PayPal’s ad featuring a food influencer. Additionally, the company will be using display ads and banners to propagate the message. PayPal is using programmatic advertising when it comes to buying space for display and banner ads.

Naarayan noted that PayPal had used traditional mediums such as television, among others, last year, when it launched its first brand campaign, ‘ Safe Hai’, in India. Conceptualised by Soho Square, the campaign which was launched in July last year, to promote the idea that consumers can transact safely online. “Post the roll-out of the ad which was essentially launched with the idea of building a brand, in the second phase the aim is to drive transaction which would eventually to the generation of revenue,” he added. PayPal claims to have 286 million active accounts globally, of which 19 million are merchants.