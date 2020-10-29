This Diwali #MakeTheMomentPerfect, says Ferrero Rocher’s new campaign

#MakeTheMomentPerfect is a 360-degree campaign that will be leveraged across platforms, including TV, digital and on-ground activations

Ferrero Rocher has launched its new campaign #MakeTheMomentPerfect for the launch of its gifting product ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments.’ Ferrero Rocher Moments is being launched with an integrated marketing campaign led by television. The TVC aims to bring alive the perfect moments that we cherish with our family and friends during the festival of lights. #MakeTheMomentPerfect is a 360-degree campaign that will be leveraged across platforms, including TV, digital and on-ground activations. The campaign will also be integrated with digital and social media channels.

The campaign builds on the importance of choosing that perfect gift, to light up the special occasion of Diwali, making it a perfect moment with family and friends. It emphasizes on the unique recipe, that provides an enjoyable taste experience and protective hermetic packaging that suits the tropical climate, while the host relishes the fine taste of Ferrero Rocher Moments. Continuing to cherish everyday moments of life, the TVC ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as the perfect gift, that not only brings extra sparkle to the festivities but also makes the moments perfect.

Additionally, Ferrero Rocher Moments will be creating unique experience for its consumers through festive in-store visibility, shopper activations, digital and social media engagement. For in-store consumer engagement, the company has installed premium and elegant display units in modern trade and traditional trade stores across the country.

Ferrero Rocher is one of the most gifted brands during key festivals, like Diwali, and our effort this year has been to expand our gifting portfolio to provide a quality offering, that is inspired by the taste of Ferrero Rocher, a Ferrero Rocher spokesperson said. “Our integrated marketing launch campaign is innovatively designed to create precious and unforgettable moments for consumers by making their every moment perfect, this festive season,” the spokesperson added further.

