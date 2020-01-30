This auto expo, vision of mobility will be alive as SIAM partners with Facebook

Image: Getty Images

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has partnered with Facebook for the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in order to take it beyond the confines of the venue, to auto-enthusiasts across the country. Facebook has been working closely with industry leaders to enable customised solutions for auto brands, and the Auto Expo will provide a platform to take those conversations forward. The partnership with Facebook will allow a larger audience to experience the latest from the mobility ecosystem on Facebook and its family of apps.

Scheduled from the 7-12 February 2020, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Auto Expo 2020 carries the theme of ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. The theme summarises the prospects of technology, capability, and the vision of mobility for tomorrow – safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke, and shared.

As we enter a new decade of market growth, consumer behavior, and decision making, it is important that the automobile industry takes a lead in understanding and engaging with our present and prospective customers better, Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM, said. “Facebook is the world’s leading social platform and will bring huge value to the Auto Expo as a show, which is not only about motors but also about mobility,” he added.

Read Also: AMFI ropes in Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni for ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign

At the forefront of having industry leading conversations, Facebook is committed to reducing consumer friction across the purchase journey for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler purchases. The partnership will involve structured engagement with members of the auto industry on leveraging digital to unlock business growth. Mobile is expected to influence 8 out of 10 four-wheeler and 7 out of 10 two-wheeler purchases by 2022. Facebook is also expected to influence nearly one in two purchases of both four-wheelers and two wheelers by 2022.

For Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, vertical head – tech, telecom and automotive at Facebook India, Facebook partner with brands from across industries, including auto, to help forge meaningful connections between businesses and their audiences so they can engage in the most relevant way, and achieve measurable business results. “Facebook’s family of apps will bring alive the experience of being at the Auto Expo through interactive formats and ‘Live’ sessions by leading auto influencers for not just those present at the venue but also for the large community of auto-enthusiasts across the country,” Baruah added.

The partnership will entail regular programming on AutoExpo2020’s Facebook and Instagram handles with a special emphasis on FB and IG ‘Lives’ covering the latest news and events from the venue. The Expo will also be attended by leading creators and influencers from the auto industry who will showcase their top moments in a bid to connect with enthusiasts from across the country. The people present at the venue can also visit dedicated Instagram booths to enjoy AR and VR experiences. Facebook will kick-off its partnership with SIAM with an exclusive event for the leading auto brands and experts on Thursday, February 6.

Read Also: Bike taxi start-up Rapido to spend $25 million in marketing in CY2020