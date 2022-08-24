TheSmallBigIdea wins integrated digital marketing mandate for Sandu Pharmaceuticals

Digital and social media marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea, has been appointed as the digital strategic partner for Sandu Pharmaceuticals. As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for driving the next wave of growth and expansion and taking the brand on a journey of digital transformation. Along with managing social media platforms, crafting integrated digital creative strategies for the brand, and developing their e-commerce business, TSBI Studios the agency’s video creation arm as a starter to the mandate, conceptualised and made four brand films and launched them digitally.

Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to be part of the digital journey of Sandu’s 123-year-old legacy, Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said. “With the evolution of the healthcare and wellness sector, it is a great opportunity for us to bring to light Sandu Pharmaceuticals and the rich herbal products it offers. As part of the mandate, our task at hand is to create compelling digital first stories on social to help prospects understand and sample our products at the same time build a robust marketplace and e-commerce platform that engages and converts those prospects into loyal customers. Through this association, our endeavour would be to deliver result-oriented strategies across multiple platforms,” he added further.

“We have associated with an agency like TheSmallBigIdea for our 360-degree brand communication and are confident that this association will help us build our brand presence digitally and strengthen it offline as well. TheSmallBigIdea’s data-driven insights and content-driven approach make them the perfect partner to manage our mandate. We look forward to a fulfilling digital journey to deepen the engagement with our customers,” Shashank Sandu, director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, stated.

TheSmallBigIdea is a full-service digital agency, with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru serving client requirements in India, US, UK and Middle East. Their services include social media management, video content production, digital media planning and buying, social listening and ORM services, and augmented and virtual reality amongst other ancillary marketing services.

