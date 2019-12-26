TheSmallBigIdea bags social media duties for ‘Good Newwz’

TheSmallBigIdea will strategise and execute content associations to create engagements and interactions across social media platforms.

TheSmallBigIdea has won the social media mandate for Dharma Productions’ upcoming comedy film Good Newwz post a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the ideation and implementation of the entire social media promotion of the film set to release on December 27, 2019 across India.

The mandate includes managing the social media strategy for the film. The agency will be responsible for conceptualising and executing social media campaigns across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition to this, TheSmallBigIdea will strategise and execute content associations to create engagements and interactions across social media platforms. The agency will work towards the objective of showcasing ‘Good Newwz’.

“Our fundamental aim was to have an agency on board who could take into consideration the magnificence of this project and deliver a fresh take on a unique plot. With a great approach, great execution and involvement in campaigns,” Siddharth Kadam, head, marketing, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., said. Previously, TheSmallBigIdea has successfully promoted movies such as ‘Bala’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Junglee’, and ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ to name a few.

Read Also: Performics India bags digital media mandate for GoAir

TheSmallBigIdea provides services such as social media management, video content production, digital media planning and buying, social listening and ORM services, augmented and virtual reality amongst other ancillary marketing services. Recognised for their propriety creative-tech tool ACE, ‘TheSmallBigIdea’ has enabled brands to arrive at campaign messaging by integrating insights from social sentiments and enterprise data.

TheSmallBigIdea is a full service digital agency, with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru serving client requirements in India, US, UK and Middle East. They believe in combining the ability of technology to integrate and the power of human minds to visualise to deliver results for their clients. Over the past 5 years, it has established a clientele across mediums including media and entertainment, tourism, sports and education.

Read Also: ZEEL looks to earn most from advertising on the back of four regional channels