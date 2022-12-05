TheSmallBigIdea announces senior management elevations

TheSmallBigIdea has elevated Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu as associate directors, key accounts (media and entertainment), besides Kruthika Ravindran as associate director, key accounts (mon-media). According to the company, the three executives have been critical in establishing and strengthening TheSmallBigIdea as one of the successful digital marketing agencies.

TSBI is made up of a fine balance of home-grown leaders and those who get the outside perspective, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said. “Sapkal, Bulusu, and Ravindran understand the craft and the culture and are some of the best in the business. We have seen them grow in the organisation and now as we see them take leadership roles,” he added.

According to the company, the endeavour was undertaken to strengthen its leadership team. The independent digital agency claimed to have worked across categories such as entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, and e-commerce among others.

