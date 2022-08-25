TheMathCompany appoints Peeyush Dubey as chief marketing, strategy officer

Data analytics and engineering firm, TheMathCompany, has appointed Peeyush Dubey as its chief marketing and strategy officer to lead planning and execution of strategy, marketing, and communications functions.

According to the official statement the move aims to strengthen the company’s executive leadership team and its aspirations of enhancing brand awareness across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, and India. This is a new position for TheMathCompany, the statement added.

“Peeyush joins us at a very important point in our growth journey. His extensive experience and insights will help us further realise our vision of becoming the world’s largest problem solver,” Anuj Krishna, co-founder, chief product officer, TheMathCompany, said.

According to Dubey TheMathCompany fulfills the unmet need of global enterprises to bring together the domains of math, engineering, and design. “In a short span, the company has built a solid reputation as a leading firm in data analytics and engineering space. I will be a part of this team as we translate real customer needs into data-driven innovations,” he said.

Previously, Dubey has worked with Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) where he was the EVP and chief marketing officer. He has a vast experience in the industry and has led global teams at large enterprises, the statement said. Besides LTI, Dubey has worked across continents with firms like Infosys, Mindtree, iGate (now Capgemini) and IDS Next, it noted.

Further the statement mentioned that Dubey will focus on navigating the brand evolution and accelerating growth by leveraging his experience with enabling sales, delivery, and customer success teams to exceed their goals. Dubey is listed among the top CMOs in India and has received several recognitions globally, according to the statement.

TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and engineering firm founded in 2016. Earlier this year, the company raised $50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, as per the official statement.