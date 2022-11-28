TheLabelLife awards AdLift its SEO and content marketing mandate

Digital marketing agency AdLift has been awarded the search engine optimisation (SEO) and content marketing mandate for TheLabelLife. According to the company, the agency will focus on providing SEO and content strategy services to help fuel the brand’s visibility and awareness and its vast range of products, it claimed.

TheLabelLife is a lifestyle brand which is growing in the ever-evolving fashion industry, Siddhi Kasliwal, director, TheLabelLife, said. “We look forward to this partnership with AdLift and some engaging and result-oriented campaigns,” he added.

The company was founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, and styled by Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

The brand is demystifying the concept of relevant styling, Prashant Puri, CEO and co-founder, AdLift claimed. “We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well-planned SEO and content marketing campaigns,” he highlighted.

