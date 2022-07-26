The Zoo Media Network bags creative and branded content mandate for Kingfisher Premium and Ultra

Kingfisher has awarded its creative and branded content mandate for its flagship products Kingfisher Premium and Kingfisher Ultra, to multiple agencies within the Zoo Media network. The mandates were won following a multi-agency pitch. “We look forward to doing some impactful work together,” Debabrata Mukherjee, chief marketing officer, United Breweries, said.

The creative mandate was won by the full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron and will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office. The branded content mandate was won by the network’s video content solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole, and will be handled out of its Mumbai headquarters. Kingfisher Premium has been the flagship product of United Breweries Ltd for over four decades while Kingfisher Ultra, launched in 2009, is the premium lager brand.

“In the thick of intense competition, Zoo’s agencies have stood out for their insight-driven, creatively layered, integrated strategies. Our teams are geared to make the brand contemporary and relatable to young urban India,” Pratik Gupta, co-founder, Zoo Media and FoxyMoron, stated.

Zoo Media is a homegrown media network of seven agency brands. It includes the flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency, FoxyMoron; digital transformation consulting agency DoyenOink Consulting; influencer, creator and talent agency, the creative tech agency, Phosphene, Pollen; video content solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole; the creative technology agency, Phosphene the recently acquired The Starter Labs, a full funnel D2C and Start-Up Digital agency and the tech products and services agency Noesis.Tech.

FoxyMoron is an independent digital products and services agency of the Zoo Media network. FoxyMoron was founded in 2008, the agency provides solutions towards building future ready brands on digital platforms, through an integration of content, technology and media, using data-backed tools and practices. With teams across Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, the agency has built several partnerships with the Ek by Ekta, Zebronics, Organic Tattva, Lucknow Super Giants, JDY by ONLY, Kingfisher Ultra, Glance, Uniqlo, Schwarzkopf, amongst others.

