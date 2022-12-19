The Wadhwani Foundation appoints Meetul Patel as president – Wadhwani Entrepreneur

The Wadhwani Foundation has announced the appointment of Meetul Patel as president – Wadhwani Entrepreneur. In his new role, Patel will head the Wadhwani Foundation’s initiatives focused on building entrepreneurship ecosystems and accelerating the growth of small businesses.

Despite the tremendous development we have seen around the world in the last few decades, a large proportion of families still struggle to maintain decent living standards, Meetul Patel, president, Wadhwani Entrepreneur, said. “Small businesses hold the greatest potential to create these jobs through their accelerated growth, and entrepreneurs hold the potential to develop innovative solutions to empower individuals and provide the affordable and sustainable products they need,” he added.

According to the company, the appointment is in line with the Foundation’s growing global footprint across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It is aimed at strengthening and scaling the Foundation’s mission of creating high-quality jobs and improving the lives of millions, it claimed.

Prior to his current appointment, Patel was India’s lead for strategic growth at Microsoft where he was responsible for developing strategic partnerships and new platforms to bring the benefits of technology to previously unreached markets. Prior to that role, he served as Microsoft India’s chief operating officer and oversaw business and product planning, marketing, and sales operations for Microsoft’s India subsidiary.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook