The Tribes Group launches political consulting and election communication company ‘Mandate’

The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging

Integrated communications agency The Tribes Group has announced the launch of ‘Mandate,’ an end-to-end political consulting and election communication company. Political strategist Mehul Choksi has joined hands with the company to render professionally managed solutions in the space, structuring it with fool proof proprietary tools and a proven track record.

The company holds expertise in planning and executing election campaigns, candidate profiling and government messaging which will help parties and politicians develop a niche to break clutter and reach out to the target group in a focused and effective manner.

While The Tribes Group is a robust integrated communication group specializing in brand, corporate and personality communications, the strategic alliance with Choksi, a veteran in the political strategy space makes Mandate a formidable entity, equipped to tackle multi- pronged and complex election campaigns spread across geographies, the company said in a statement.

Mandate seeks to utilize its influential and experienced team and domain expertise to establish synergy between the messaging strategy and the creative output, faster turnaround, easy control and monitoring of the campaign, and delivering budget efficiencies that will optimize every campaign, the company added.

According to Gour Gupta, MD, Tribes Group and co-founder, Mandate, with India being the biggest and the most vibrant democracy in the world, there rests a huge opportunity in creating an organized structure to strategize, conceptualize and manage election campaigns. “With elections in the key states round the corner, there can’t be a better time to launch Mandate,” he added.

“Our core strengths are a fully functional data analytics and insight mining team, access to leading political parties and a proven success formula of science and political intuition can provide a 360-degree networking and implementation platform,” Mehul Choksi, co- founder, Mandate, said.

Read Also: Media-tech firm SyncMedia to end FY21 with net profit of Rs 6.25 crore while revenue to remain flat at Rs 21 crore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook