The Trade Desk rolls out programmatic CTV collaboration with Samsung Ads

The Trade Desk has collaborated with Samsung Ads, a platform for advanced TV advertising solutions to further help Indian marketers reach millions of highly engaged Indian viewers across the open internet. Through The Trade Desk’s platform, marketers will have access to connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung Smart TV, offered through its free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) streaming service, Samsung TV Plus. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Samsung CTV inventory to their programmatic media kitty.

India is fast becoming a programmatic-first market, with 74% of total digital ad sales predicted to be programmatic by next year, Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director-India and South East Asia, Samsung Ads, said. “India is the first market where we are launching a programmatic first strategy. Our collaboration with The Trade Desk is integral to facilitating wide access to our inventory, offering brands the opportunity to extend their reach in a premium, brand-safe environment – the biggest screen in the house,” he added.

According to a report by Ernst & Young, CTV is expected to reach over 40 million homes in India by 2025, from seven million homes today. For marketers, CTV represents an opportunity to apply data to what is often the largest segment of their advertising investment. In addition, the collaboration will enable marketers to measure their advertising campaigns in a way that is not possible with linear TV. By applying the same level of data-driven insights that they do with their digital advertising campaigns, marketers can compare and measure ad opportunities across channels on the open internet in a transparent way.

For Tejinder Gill, general manager, The Trade Desk India, Indian marketers are increasing their spends on digital advertising and steadily turning to programmatic advertising, which offers real-time measurement and better control over ad frequency. “CTV, which is rapidly gaining adoption among consumers, is one of the best platforms in India for programmatic advertising. As CTV advertising does not rely on third-party cookies, marketers can also measure and compare the effectiveness of their CTV advertising with other channels on the open internet. We will leverage our global expertise to pioneer CTV advertising on the open internet in India, starting with our collaboration with Samsung Ads,” he highlighted.

