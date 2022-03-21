The Trade Desk integrates with Adobe Real-Time customer data platform

This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk’s media channels, including connected TV (CTV)

The Trade Desk has announced a new integration with the Adobe real-time customer data platform (CDP). This integration aims to help marketers drive precise and relevant advertisements by activating first-party data across the open internet without relying on third-party cookies. This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk’s media channels, including connected TV (CTV).

Advertisers have a large amount of first-party data about their customers that is housed by their CDP partners, Michelle Hulst, chief data officer, The Trade Desk, stated. “Adobe is a one of the market leaders in CDP for advertiser first-party data, and through this integration, our joint customers can become more data-driven and precise across all digital advertising campaigns. This move helps advertisers test new identity capabilities, such as Unified ID 2.0, as they get ready for a cookieless environment,” she added.

Customer data platforms enable marketers to bring together customer data across multiple touchpoints into a centralised solution. When used in marketing, this data can be segmented to create more tailored and personalised campaigns. With Adobe Real-Time CDP, marketers can unify both Adobe and non-Adobe data into a single actionable customer profile.

Additionally, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Adobe will be able to activate first-party data – including registration data, and data based on other durable identifiers – for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0. The integration will allow advertisers to close the loop by bringing granular data from The Trade Desk into Adobe real-time CDP to gain insights into how their campaigns perform.

“Adobe real-time CDP empowers brands to use trusted first-party data to understand customer preferences and deliver personalised experiences at scale. This collaboration enables our customers to securely activate their data for contextualised digital marketing so they can build meaningful brand awareness and loyalty,” Klaasjan Tukker, senior director, product marketing, Adobe, said.

